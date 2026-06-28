Rain Delays Eastbourne Open Men's Final

The Eastbourne Open men's final between Zizou Bergs and Ugo Humbert was postponed to Sunday due to rain, with Humbert leading 2-1 in the first set. The two players are scheduled to face off again next week in the first round of Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Eastbourne Open Mens Final Between Zizou Bergs And Ugo Humbert Has Been Postponed To Sunday After The Match Was Suspended On Saturday Due To Rain | Updated: 28-06-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 00:06 IST
Rain Delays Eastbourne Open Men's Final

The Eastbourne Open men's final between Zizou Bergs and Ugo Humbert has been postponed to Sunday. The match, which was paused due to rain, saw Humbert in the lead with a 2-1 advantage in the first set.

This delay means that fans will have to wait another day to see the conclusion of the tournament, which has been highly anticipated. Despite the interruption, excitement remains high as the two talented players will soon meet once more.

In a thrilling turn of events, Bergs and Humbert are slated to face each other again in the first round of Wimbledon next week, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their rivalry.

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