Union Station: The Heartbeat of World Cup Joy in Los Angeles

Union Station in downtown Los Angeles is bustling with activity as it transforms into the central hub for soccer fans heading to World Cup matches at the Inglewood stadium. With thousands arriving each match day, special buses are ferrying eager American and foreign fans directly to the games.

LA Metro's innovative approach includes ambassadors guiding fans to buses or calming pods, addressing stress and heat concerns. The transit authority sees the World Cup as an opportunity to demonstrate their ambitious transportation infrastructure plans, despite not profiting greatly from discounted transit fares.

From family excursions to adventurous solo trips, fans like Brandon Luna and Crystal Gristina appreciate the affordability and convenience of public transit. With growing ridership and a vibrant Fan Zone, Union Station pulses with the excitement of international camaraderie, making it a focal point of World Cup festivities.