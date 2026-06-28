Trump's ICE Nomination: Lance Schroyer Poised for Leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Lance Schroyer for the role of director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. With over 29 years of law enforcement experience in Oklahoma, Schroyer's nomination seeks Senate confirmation. ICE, central to Trump's immigration crackdown, hasn't had a confirmed director since early 2017, sparking civil liberties debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Saturday That He Will Nominate Lance Schroyer As The Next Director Of Us Immigration And Customs Enforcement Lance Has Over Years Of Law Enforcement Experience In Oklahoma | Updated: 28-06-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 01:25 IST
Trump's ICE Nomination: Lance Schroyer Poised for Leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday his nomination of Lance Schroyer as the next director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Schroyer, boasting over 29 years of law enforcement experience in Oklahoma, has been described by Trump as crucial for continuing his administration's immigration policies. Trump urged the Senate to confirm Schroyer without delay.

ICE has played a pivotal role in Trump's immigration crackdown, including controversial detentions and deportations. The agency has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2017, while its actions have ignited debates about civil liberties.

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