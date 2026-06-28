Battling the Screwworm: A New Bi-National Fight

The opening of a joint Mexico-U.S. sterile fly production plant in Chiapas marks a pivotal step in combating the New World screwworm outbreak affecting cattle trade. With a capacity of 100 million flies weekly, the initiative aims to suppress the pest across borders, but concerns remain about the supply's adequacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | By Cassandra Garrison Metapa | Updated: 28-06-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 00:48 IST
Battling the Screwworm: A New Bi-National Fight
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A new sterile fly production plant has been inaugurated in Mexico's Chiapas region as part of a combined effort by Mexican and U.S. officials to combat the New World screwworm outbreak. The facility is designed to release up to 100 million sterile flies weekly in an attempt to control the pest threatening the cattle industry.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins attended the facility's opening in Metapa de Dominguez. Despite the launch, experts warn that the supply may still be insufficient. The screwworm, harmful to warm-blooded animals, has significantly impacted Mexico and the U.S. since its resurgence in 2024.

With the U.S. responding by closing borders to Mexican cattle, trade disruptions have forced Mexican ranchers to focus on domestic processing. The development highlights the necessity of cross-border cooperation in tackling animal diseases and food safety, a sentiment echoed by officials from both nations.

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