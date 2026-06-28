Serbia's Political Shakeup: Vucic to Resign Amidst Protest Pressure

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced plans to resign, leading to early presidential and parliamentary elections after ongoing anti-government protests. This comes in response to a tragic railway station collapse blamed on government negligence, amid accusations of corruption and mismanagement. Vucic may seek the role of prime minister post-resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Said On Saturday He Would Resign Within Weeks And The Country Will Hold Early Presidential And Parliamentary Elections | Updated: 28-06-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 01:37 IST
Serbia's Political Shakeup: Vucic to Resign Amidst Protest Pressure
Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has disclosed intentions to step down within weeks, prompting early presidential and parliamentary elections. His decision follows persistent anti-government protests triggered by a deadly railway station collapse in Novi Sad, with accusations of government negligence and corruption.

Vucic, who has dominated Serbian politics for over a decade, plans to bolster his party's chances in upcoming elections. Although set to resign, he may aspire to become prime minister, suggesting a shift in titles without relinquishing influence. Critics argue the move is a strategic response to mounting civil unrest.

Protests, particularly from students commemorating the train station victims, have amplified calls for change. Opposition and rights groups accuse Vucic of undermining democracy, corruption, and violent suppression of dissent. They aim to challenge his party's dominance as Serbia navigates ties between the EU and Russia.

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