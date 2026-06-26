Reece James' Injury Woes Ahead of Critical World Cup Clash

England Defender Reece James Missed Training On Friday Ahead Of His Sides World Cup Game Against Panama

England defender Reece James missed Friday's training session, raising concerns ahead of the crucial World Cup match against Panama. The 26-year-old is following a personal training regimen to manage a hamstring injury.

James, a prominent player under manager Thomas Tuchel, was injured during Tuesday’s goalless draw with Ghana. His status for Saturday's key game at New York New Jersey Stadium remains uncertain.

Currently, England tops Group L, leading Ghana on goal difference, and holds a one-point advantage over Croatia. Panama sits at the bottom with zero points, making the upcoming match pivotal for England's progress.