Reece James' Injury Woes Ahead of Critical World Cup Clash

England defender Reece James sat out Friday's training due to a hamstring injury sustained during the match against Ghana. His participation in the upcoming World Cup game against Panama at New York New Jersey Stadium remains uncertain. England currently leads Group L by goal difference over Ghana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Defender Reece James Missed Training On Friday Ahead Of His Sides World Cup Game Against Panama | Updated: 26-06-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 21:25 IST
Reece James' Injury Woes Ahead of Critical World Cup Clash
Reece James

England defender Reece James missed Friday's training session, raising concerns ahead of the crucial World Cup match against Panama. The 26-year-old is following a personal training regimen to manage a hamstring injury.

James, a prominent player under manager Thomas Tuchel, was injured during Tuesday’s goalless draw with Ghana. His status for Saturday's key game at New York New Jersey Stadium remains uncertain.

Currently, England tops Group L, leading Ghana on goal difference, and holds a one-point advantage over Croatia. Panama sits at the bottom with zero points, making the upcoming match pivotal for England's progress.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
4
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026