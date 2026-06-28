Farewell, Talisman: Ben Stokes Bids Adieu to International Cricket

England Test captain Ben Stokes announced his international cricket retirement after the ongoing test against New Zealand. Known for his fearless batting and transformative leadership, Stokes leaves a remarkable legacy, including the 2019 World Cup win and iconic performances in the Ashes. Despite personal controversies, his on-field contributions revolutionized English cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Test Captain Ben Stokes Will Retire From International Cricket After The Current Test Against New Zealand | Updated: 28-06-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 21:19 IST
Farewell, Talisman: Ben Stokes Bids Adieu to International Cricket
Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes will retire from international cricket after the current Test against New Zealand, marking the end of a significant era. Known for his influential role in England's 2019 World Cup triumph and an iconic Ashes innings, Stokes's retirement was announced at Trent Bridge, earning him a standing ovation.

Stokes expressed a desire to leave the field with teammates having given their all, regardless of the match result. His leadership since 2022 has been notable, characterized by fearless batting and a transformative cultural impact on the team.

Despite facing off-field controversies, including past suspensions and legal issues, Stokes's cricketing prowess, highlighted by his aggressive 'Bazball' strategy with coach Brendan McCullum, has left an indelible mark on the sport and his country’s team dynamics.

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