Innocent Kaia's Stellar Return Boosts Zimbabwe Against Bangladesh

Opening Batsman Innocent Kaia Struck A Testbest Score To Put Zimbabwe In A Strong Position After The First Day Against Bangladesh At The Harare Sports Club On Sunday Kaia

Opening batsman Innocent Kaia marked his return to Zimbabwe's cricket squad with a standout performance, achieving a test-best score at Harare Sports Club. His unbeaten 76 bolstered the team's solid stance on day one against Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe, under new captain Richard Ngarava, successfully reached 136-1 after opting to bowl first. They restricted Bangladesh to 140, thanks to an exemplary bowling spell by Newman Nyamhuri, who claimed four wickets for 61 runs.

Bangladesh's batting lineup faltered dramatically, crumbling from 113-2, as they lost eight wickets for just 27 runs. Zimbabwe's Ben Curran was the only batsman to be dismissed, contributing 42 runs before falling to Khaled Ahmed's bowling.