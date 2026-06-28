Ben Stokes: From Triumphs to Retirement

England Test Captain Ben Stokes Will Retire From International Cricket After The Current Test Against New Zealand

Ben Stokes, the respected captain of England's Test cricket team, is set to retire following the ongoing match against New Zealand. This announcement, made by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday, closes a career notable for spectacular achievements, including the 2019 World Cup victory and a remarkable Ashes performance at Headingley.

Following the announcement at Trent Bridge, Stokes received a standing ovation, potentially intended to rally his team for one final victory. In his 122nd test, Stokes struck with his first ball after the news, emphasizing his lasting impact on the game.

Despite facing challenges off the field, including a nightclub incident investigation and past controversies, Stokes' on-field influence remains significant. He has helped shape a cultural reset in the England team by adopting an aggressive brand of cricket known as 'Bazball,' ensuring his legacy in English cricket endures.