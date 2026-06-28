Ben Stokes: From Triumphs to Retirement

Ben Stokes, England's Test captain, announced his retirement from international cricket after the current test against New Zealand, marking the end of a remarkable career. Celebrated for his fearless batting and defiant leadership, Stokes played pivotal roles in England's 2019 World Cup win and legendary Ashes innings at Headingley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Test Captain Ben Stokes Will Retire From International Cricket After The Current Test Against New Zealand | Updated: 28-06-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 22:28 IST
Ben Stokes: From Triumphs to Retirement
Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes, the respected captain of England's Test cricket team, is set to retire following the ongoing match against New Zealand. This announcement, made by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday, closes a career notable for spectacular achievements, including the 2019 World Cup victory and a remarkable Ashes performance at Headingley.

Following the announcement at Trent Bridge, Stokes received a standing ovation, potentially intended to rally his team for one final victory. In his 122nd test, Stokes struck with his first ball after the news, emphasizing his lasting impact on the game.

Despite facing challenges off the field, including a nightclub incident investigation and past controversies, Stokes' on-field influence remains significant. He has helped shape a cultural reset in the England team by adopting an aggressive brand of cricket known as 'Bazball,' ensuring his legacy in English cricket endures.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Global
2
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Global
3
New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Global
4
Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026