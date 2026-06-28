Ireland Stuns India in Historic T20 Series Triumph

Ireland achieved their first series win over India, defeating the former Twenty20 World Cup champions in a gripping match. Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard's pivotal performances led to a narrow one-run victory in Belfast, marking India's first T20 bilateral series loss since 2023 and their first defeat in this format since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ireland Clinched Their First Series Win Over India As Jai Moondra And Matthew Hollard Dismantled The Reigning Twenty World Cup Winners Batting Lineup With Threewicket Hauls To Secure A Razorthin Onerun Win In Belfast On Sunday India | Updated: 28-06-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 22:30 IST
Ireland Stuns India in Historic T20 Series Triumph
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In a historic turn of events, Ireland clinched their first series victory over India by defeating the reigning Twenty20 World Cup champions in a thrilling match. Key performances by Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard, who each claimed critical three-wicket hauls, were instrumental in the razor-thin one-run win on Sunday in Belfast.

This win over India, who managed only 153-9, followed their earlier defeat in Friday's first T20 match. The Irish team had set a target of 154-8, which proved just out of reach for the visitors.

The loss marked a significant moment for India, being their first T20 bilateral series defeat since 2023, and notably, their first failure in the 20-over cricket format since 2019, highlighting a momentous achievement for Irish cricket.

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