Ireland Stuns India in Historic T20 Series Triumph

Ireland Clinched Their First Series Win Over India As Jai Moondra And Matthew Hollard Dismantled The Reigning Twenty World Cup Winners Batting Lineup With Threewicket Hauls To Secure A Razorthin Onerun Win In Belfast On Sunday India

In a historic turn of events, Ireland clinched their first series victory over India by defeating the reigning Twenty20 World Cup champions in a thrilling match. Key performances by Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard, who each claimed critical three-wicket hauls, were instrumental in the razor-thin one-run win on Sunday in Belfast.

This win over India, who managed only 153-9, followed their earlier defeat in Friday's first T20 match. The Irish team had set a target of 154-8, which proved just out of reach for the visitors.

The loss marked a significant moment for India, being their first T20 bilateral series defeat since 2023, and notably, their first failure in the 20-over cricket format since 2019, highlighting a momentous achievement for Irish cricket.