Fuel Supply Hurdles in Russia: Putin's Call for Action

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged fuel shortages in Russian regions, prompting the establishment of a task force to address the issue. In a meeting with senior officials, Putin emphasized the need to ensure adequate supplies for the farm sector and mentioned a potential ban on diesel exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Vladimir Putin Acknowledged On Sunday That Fuel Supply Problems Had Created Shortages In Russian Regions And A Task Force Was Working On Ensuring Sufficient Quantities Were Provided Throughout The Country Putin | Updated: 28-06-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 22:46 IST
Fuel Supply Hurdles in Russia: Putin's Call for Action
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On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin admitted to the ongoing fuel shortages affecting various regions in Russia, urging the formation of a task force to tackle the problem. The shortages have sparked concerns about economic stability and agricultural productivity.

In a high-level meeting focused on fuel distribution, Putin underscored the pressing need for measures that guarantee sufficient fuel supplies, especially for the country's vital farm sector. This meeting highlighted the importance of strategic planning in ensuring Russia's domestic energy demands are met efficiently.

Additionally, the Russian leader announced that a ban on diesel exports is currently under consideration to prioritize domestic needs over international commitments. The announcement signals a potential shift in Russian energy policy as the country grapples with balancing domestic and foreign fuel demands.

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