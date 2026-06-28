Australia Stuns India in Women's T20 World Cup Thriller

India Were Knocked Out Of The Womens T World Cup After Australias Ellyse Perry And Ashleigh Gardner Struck Halfcenturies To Secure A Sixwicket Win At Lords On Sunday Australia Maintained Their Flawless Record In The Group Stage

In a gripping encounter at Lord's, Australia knocked India out of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner's remarkable half-centuries assured Australia a six-wicket victory, as they chased down India's target of 171 with one over to spare.

India needed a victory to progress, especially after South Africa's win over Bangladesh improved their own qualification hopes. Australia overcame an early scare when Georgia Voll fell, but Perry and Gardner built a robust fourth-wicket partnership to stabilize the innings.

Perry’s 56 and Gardner’s unbeaten 53 were pivotal in securing the win. India had scored 170, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur making an explosive 56, but it wasn’t enough. Australia, set to face West Indies in the semi-finals, sustained their impeccable group-stage performance.