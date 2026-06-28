George Russell Breaks Win Drought In Thrilling Austrian GP

George Russell ended his winless streak in Austria, holding off Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli. Russell's second victory of the season tightened the championship race as he reduced Antonelli's lead to 40 points. Verstappen finished second, marking his best race of the season despite earlier setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Thirsty George Russell Held Off Max Verstappen To End His Winless Streak In Austria On Sunday And Trim Mercedes Teammate Kimi Antonellis Formula One Lead To Points The Top Three Drivers Were Separated By A Mere Two Seconds After Laps | Updated: 28-06-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 21:43 IST
George Russell Breaks Win Drought In Thrilling Austrian GP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a riveting Sunday race, George Russell seized victory at the Austrian GP, snapping his winless run and narrowing Kimi Antonelli's lead in the championship to 40 points. Russell's triumphant finish came despite a failed drink system in the heat-hazardous race, marking his second win of the season.

Max Verstappen finished a close second at the Red Bull Ring, showcasing a strong performance in what he described as his best race so far this season. The Dutch driver, starting fifth due to a qualifying crash, praised his upgraded Red Bull for its remarkable improvement.

Kimi Antonelli's comeback earned him third, recovering from his previous non-finish in Barcelona. The Italian noted early mistakes but eventually displayed strong pace. Meanwhile, Ferrari showed early promise but struggled with tyre performance, leaving both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to fall back in the rankings.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Global
2
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Global
3
New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Global
4
Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026