George Russell Breaks Win Drought In Thrilling Austrian GP

A Thirsty George Russell Held Off Max Verstappen To End His Winless Streak In Austria On Sunday And Trim Mercedes Teammate Kimi Antonellis Formula One Lead To Points The Top Three Drivers Were Separated By A Mere Two Seconds After Laps

In a riveting Sunday race, George Russell seized victory at the Austrian GP, snapping his winless run and narrowing Kimi Antonelli's lead in the championship to 40 points. Russell's triumphant finish came despite a failed drink system in the heat-hazardous race, marking his second win of the season.

Max Verstappen finished a close second at the Red Bull Ring, showcasing a strong performance in what he described as his best race so far this season. The Dutch driver, starting fifth due to a qualifying crash, praised his upgraded Red Bull for its remarkable improvement.

Kimi Antonelli's comeback earned him third, recovering from his previous non-finish in Barcelona. The Italian noted early mistakes but eventually displayed strong pace. Meanwhile, Ferrari showed early promise but struggled with tyre performance, leaving both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to fall back in the rankings.