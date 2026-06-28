Putin Addresses Russia's Fuel Shortages Amidst Ukraine Tensions

President Vladimir Putin acknowledges fuel shortages in Russian regions due to supply problems and Ukrainian drone strikes on oil facilities. Measures are being considered, including a diesel export ban, to ensure adequate fuel supply, particularly for agriculture, and mitigate impact on drivers and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Vladimir Putin Acknowledged On Sunday That Fuel Supply Problems Had Created Shortages In Russian Regions And A Task Force Was Working On Ensuring Sufficient Quantities Were Provided Throughout The Country Putin | Updated: 28-06-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 23:34 IST
Putin Addresses Russia's Fuel Shortages Amidst Ukraine Tensions
Putin

President Vladimir Putin, recognizing the ongoing fuel shortages across various Russian regions, addressed his senior officials on the issue on Sunday. He emphasized the importance of ensuring fuel supply, in the context of Ukrainian drone attacks on oil facilities, which have aggravated the situation.

Putin mentioned that a ban on diesel exports is under consideration, a measure that is being deliberated amidst concerns about maintaining necessary supplies for the agricultural sector. He also discussed the strategic utilization of existing gasoline reserves, which currently amount to 1.7 million metric tons.

A dedicated task force is working continuously to address the supply challenges and stabilize prices. It is crucial, Putin stated, that seasonal fuel supply schedules for agro-industrial enterprises are maintained to avoid any adverse impacts on the harvest.

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