South Korean Football: Hong Myung-bo Steps Down Amid World Cup Disappointment
Hong Myung-bo resigned as head coach of South Korea after failing to progress past the group stages in the World Cup. Despite a victory over the Czech Republic, losses to Mexico and South Africa hindered their advancement. Hong took full responsibility for the team's performance.
In a significant development for South Korean football, Hong Myung-bo has resigned from his position as head coach following the team's inability to advance in the World Cup. Despite earnest efforts, the squad fell short of expectations, failing to proceed beyond the group phase.
The announcement came at the training camp in Guadalajara, with Hong expressing deep regret over the outcome. He acknowledged the high expectations placed upon the team and took personal responsibility for the failure to progress.
Under Hong's leadership, the team was anticipated to make it to the knockout rounds but was unable to deliver after defeats against Mexico and South Africa. This marks the end of Hong's tenure, initially seen as a long-term role towards the World Cup success.