South Korean Football: Hong Myung-bo Steps Down Amid World Cup Disappointment

Hong Myung-bo resigned as head coach of South Korea after failing to progress past the group stages in the World Cup. Despite a victory over the Czech Republic, losses to Mexico and South Africa hindered their advancement. Hong took full responsibility for the team's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Myungbo Resigned As Head Coach Of South Korea On Sunday Following The Countrys Groupstage Exit From The World Cup Hong Made The Announcement At The Teams Training Camp In Guadalajara After Results On Saturday Meant The Koreans Would Not Advance To The Last As One Of The Eight Thirdplaced Finishers In The Group Phase I Would Like To Sincerely Apologise To The Citizens Who Have Loved Korean Football And Always Supported The National Team | Updated: 28-06-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 23:56 IST
South Korean Football: Hong Myung-bo Steps Down Amid World Cup Disappointment
Resignation

In a significant development for South Korean football, Hong Myung-bo has resigned from his position as head coach following the team's inability to advance in the World Cup. Despite earnest efforts, the squad fell short of expectations, failing to proceed beyond the group phase.

The announcement came at the training camp in Guadalajara, with Hong expressing deep regret over the outcome. He acknowledged the high expectations placed upon the team and took personal responsibility for the failure to progress.

Under Hong's leadership, the team was anticipated to make it to the knockout rounds but was unable to deliver after defeats against Mexico and South Africa. This marks the end of Hong's tenure, initially seen as a long-term role towards the World Cup success.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026