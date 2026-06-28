South Korean Football: Hong Myung-bo Steps Down Amid World Cup Disappointment

Hong Myungbo Resigned As Head Coach Of South Korea On Sunday Following The Countrys Groupstage Exit From The World Cup Hong Made The Announcement At The Teams Training Camp In Guadalajara After Results On Saturday Meant The Koreans Would Not Advance To The Last As One Of The Eight Thirdplaced Finishers In The Group Phase I Would Like To Sincerely Apologise To The Citizens Who Have Loved Korean Football And Always Supported The National Team

In a significant development for South Korean football, Hong Myung-bo has resigned from his position as head coach following the team's inability to advance in the World Cup. Despite earnest efforts, the squad fell short of expectations, failing to proceed beyond the group phase.

The announcement came at the training camp in Guadalajara, with Hong expressing deep regret over the outcome. He acknowledged the high expectations placed upon the team and took personal responsibility for the failure to progress.

Under Hong's leadership, the team was anticipated to make it to the knockout rounds but was unable to deliver after defeats against Mexico and South Africa. This marks the end of Hong's tenure, initially seen as a long-term role towards the World Cup success.