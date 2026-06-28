England's Talisman Bids Farewell: Ben Stokes Retires with Glory and Tears

England Test captain Ben Stokes announces his retirement from international cricket post-third Test against New Zealand, following a celebrated career including the 2019 World Cup win. Renowned for his fearless play and inspirational leadership, Stokes remains a pivotal figure in English cricket despite past controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Test Captain Ben Stokes Will Retire From International Cricket After The Third Test Against New Zealand | Updated: 28-06-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 23:46 IST
England's Talisman Bids Farewell: Ben Stokes Retires with Glory and Tears
Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes has decided to retire from international cricket following the third Test match against New Zealand. Known for his fearless performance and leadership, Stokes’s career highlights include the 2019 World Cup victory and a legendary Ashes innings.

The announcement was made at Trent Bridge, drawing a standing ovation from fans. Stokes had hoped to inspire one last victory in the series-deciding match. In a notable moment, Stokes opened the batting, hitting two sixes early on before leaving to applause.

Stokes will continue playing for Durham, expressing how the responsibility of captaincy burned him out. He remains revered for the aggressive cricket approach he implemented alongside coach Brendan McCullum, including famous wins against India and New Zealand.

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