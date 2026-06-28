Ireland Stuns Cricket Powerhouse India in Historic Series Victory

Ireland achieved a momentous T20 series win, defeating world champions India 2-0. Key performances by Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard dismantled India's batting, setting up a thrilling final victory. Captain Lorcan Tucker commended his team's character and professionalism, marking a new era for Irish cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ireland Beat Over World Champions India In Their Twomatch T Bilateral Series | Updated: 28-06-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 23:49 IST
Ireland Stuns Cricket Powerhouse India in Historic Series Victory
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In a surprising turn of events, Ireland clinched a remarkable T20 series victory over reigning champions India, triumphing 2-0. The home team secured their win with a nerve-wracking one-run victory on Sunday, showcasing exceptional bowling performances from Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard.

Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker praised his team's resilience and professionalism, crediting the lesser-experienced players for stepping up and proving their capabilities on the international stage. The Irish side managed 154-8 in Belfast, holding India to 153-9 in a rain-interrupted contest that tested both teams' mettle.

Standout performances included Harry Tector's 53 and Moondra's 3-32, which effectively dismantled India's batting order. With professional cricketers like Tilak Varma posing a threat with 55 runs, it was ultimately Ireland's discipline and strategic play that led to their historic triumph.

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