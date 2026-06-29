Cricket Controversy: HCA Defends Legitimacy Amid Legal Battle

In a brewing controversy enveloping cricket in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) stands firm against the Telangana Cricket Association's (TCA) objections to its ongoing TG20 League, which TCA claims is being conducted without the necessary approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

HCA spokesperson T Shesh Narayan criticized unnamed parties for attempting to derail the league by raising questions of legitimacy and permissions. Narayan asserts that the HCA, as a founding member of the BCCI, adheres strictly to its Supreme Court-approved constitution and insists that any grievances concerning the league should be addressed with the BCCI itself.

Despite the legal notices and withdrawal of some sponsors, Narayan assured that the TG20 League is thriving and remains popular. However, he warned of the potential spread of such disruptions to other states, likening it to a 'cancer' that needs to be stopped early. He added that the HCA is considering legal actions as it claims significant financial losses.