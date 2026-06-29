Cricket Controversy: HCA Defends Legitimacy Amid Legal Battle

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is embroiled in controversy after Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) raised objections to the HCA's ongoing TG20 League, claiming it lacks BCCI approval. HCA spokesperson T Shesh Narayan defends the league, warning that disruptions could harm the association and tarnish cricket's reputation in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 17:06 IST
Cricket Controversy: HCA Defends Legitimacy Amid Legal Battle
Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) spokesperson T Shesh Narayan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a brewing controversy enveloping cricket in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) stands firm against the Telangana Cricket Association's (TCA) objections to its ongoing TG20 League, which TCA claims is being conducted without the necessary approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

HCA spokesperson T Shesh Narayan criticized unnamed parties for attempting to derail the league by raising questions of legitimacy and permissions. Narayan asserts that the HCA, as a founding member of the BCCI, adheres strictly to its Supreme Court-approved constitution and insists that any grievances concerning the league should be addressed with the BCCI itself.

Despite the legal notices and withdrawal of some sponsors, Narayan assured that the TG20 League is thriving and remains popular. However, he warned of the potential spread of such disruptions to other states, likening it to a 'cancer' that needs to be stopped early. He added that the HCA is considering legal actions as it claims significant financial losses.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026