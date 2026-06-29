Sam Kerr Returns to Gotham FC in Landmark NWSL Signing

Australian striker Sam Kerr has rejoined Gotham FC, signing a contract through the 2030 season. Known for her prolific career with Chelsea, Kerr brings her goal-scoring prowess back to the NWSL's reigning champions. Her return is hailed as a significant achievement for the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australian Striker Sam Kerr Has Signed With Gotham Fc | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:32 IST
Sam Kerr Returns to Gotham FC in Landmark NWSL Signing
Sam Kerr

Australian striker Sam Kerr has officially signed with Gotham FC, a leading team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), after an illustrious stint with Chelsea, where she secured five Women's Super League titles.

Kerr, a former player for New York, has inked a deal that will keep her with Gotham until the 2030 season. She expressed excitement at returning to a club she described as pivotal in her career journey, emphasizing Gotham's ambitious outlook.

The signing is seen as a major boost for the NWSL, a league that experienced a talent drain to Europe last year. Kerr's return is celebrated as a milestone for Gotham FC, with President Yael Averbuch West praising her as a game-changing talent in world football.

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