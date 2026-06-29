Sam Kerr Returns to Gotham FC in Landmark NWSL Signing

Australian striker Sam Kerr has officially signed with Gotham FC, a leading team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), after an illustrious stint with Chelsea, where she secured five Women's Super League titles.

Kerr, a former player for New York, has inked a deal that will keep her with Gotham until the 2030 season. She expressed excitement at returning to a club she described as pivotal in her career journey, emphasizing Gotham's ambitious outlook.

The signing is seen as a major boost for the NWSL, a league that experienced a talent drain to Europe last year. Kerr's return is celebrated as a milestone for Gotham FC, with President Yael Averbuch West praising her as a game-changing talent in world football.