Eastern Cape Urges Peaceful Conduct Ahead of Immigration Protest

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has appealed to residents planning to take part in the nationwide protest against illegal immigration on June 30 to exercise their constitutional right to demonstrate peacefully and responsibly. Authorities have stressed that while peaceful protest is protected under South Africa's Constitution, any form of violence, intimidation or unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane called on citizens to remain calm and respect the law throughout the planned demonstrations, emphasising that the safety and rights of every person, regardless of nationality or immigration status, must be protected. The provincial government said security agencies have intensified preparations to ensure public order while allowing lawful protests to proceed.

Authorities Prepare for Peaceful Demonstrations

According to the provincial government, multidisciplinary teams have been working continuously to monitor developments and coordinate operational plans ahead of the demonstrations. Law enforcement agencies, led by the South African Police Service (SAPS), have been deployed across the province to respond quickly to any incidents that could threaten public safety. Security measures include monitoring border entry points, freight routes and major logistics corridors to prevent disruptions and maintain order. Officials said every effort is being made to ensure demonstrations remain peaceful while protecting businesses, commuters and local communities from unlawful activities.

Premier Mabuyane reminded residents that June 30 remains a normal working day and said no individual should be prevented from travelling to work, running a business or carrying out daily activities. He welcomed the peaceful conduct of last week's protest in the province and encouraged participants to maintain the same level of responsibility during Tuesday's demonstrations. The provincial government also reiterated that South Africa is a constitutional democracy founded on the rule of law, human dignity and equal protection for everyone living within its borders.

Processing Centres Ready for Repatriation Efforts

The government confirmed that, as of June 28, around 700 foreign nationals, most of them Malawian citizens, had been processed by the Department of Home Affairs in Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay. These processing efforts form part of ongoing immigration management measures being coordinated by national and provincial authorities.

To support these operations, the province has established a central Provincial Processing Centre in kuGompo City, which will serve as a strategic location for coordinating the processing and movement of foreign nationals being deported or voluntarily repatriated to their countries of origin.

District and metropolitan municipalities across the Eastern Cape have also identified facilities that can function as temporary displacement centres if additional accommodation is required during processing. Officials said logistical arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safe and orderly transport of individuals involved in repatriation processes.

Government Warns Against Vigilantism

The provincial government warned that anyone involved in violence, intimidation or incitement during the demonstrations would face legal consequences. Officials stressed that immigration issues must be handled through lawful government processes rather than through actions taken by private individuals or groups.

Authorities urged communities not to take the law into their own hands, noting that immigration enforcement remains the responsibility of the relevant government departments and law enforcement agencies.

The appeal follows similar calls made by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who, in his weekly newsletter, encouraged South Africans to exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully while warning that violence, vigilantism and intimidation have no place in the country's democratic system. Provincial governments in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape have also urged demonstrators to act responsibly and ensure that peaceful protests do not escalate into unlawful behaviour.

With security measures now in place across the Eastern Cape, authorities say they remain committed to protecting public safety, safeguarding constitutional rights and ensuring that Tuesday's demonstrations proceed in a peaceful and orderly manner.