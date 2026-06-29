UCT Scientist Wins Global L'Oréal-UNESCO Science Honour

As South Africa prepares to celebrate National Science Month in July, Professor Liesl Zühlke of the University of Cape Town (UCT) has received one of the world's most prestigious recognitions for women in research. She has been named the 2026 L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Award Laureate for Africa and the Arab States in the field of Life and Environmental Sciences, recognising her outstanding contributions to cardiac and cardiovascular research that have improved the lives of women and children across the world.

The international award celebrates scientists whose work has expanded scientific knowledge while delivering meaningful benefits to society. For Professor Zühlke, the honour reflects decades of research dedicated to childhood heart disease, particularly in communities where access to specialised healthcare remains limited.

Decades of Research Focused on Children's Heart Health

Professor Zühlke serves as Director of the Children's Heart Disease Research Unit at UCT's Faculty of Health Sciences and is also the Vice President for Extramural Research and Internal Portfolio at the South African Medical Research Council. As a paediatric cardiologist and internationally respected researcher, she has spent her career studying congenital heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, heart failure and cardiovascular health among women of childbearing age.

Her work has focused especially on diseases that continue to place a heavy burden on low- and middle-income countries despite receiving comparatively little global research attention. Through clinical studies, laboratory research, policy development and community-based programmes, she has contributed to better prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart disease affecting children and vulnerable populations.

Rheumatic heart disease remains one of the world's neglected health conditions, affecting more than 50 million people and causing over 360,000 deaths every year. Professor Zühlke's research has helped shape international understanding of the disease while improving care for children living with congenital heart conditions, particularly in resource-limited healthcare settings where treatment options are often scarce.

Science That Extends Beyond the Laboratory

Professor Zühlke's influence reaches far beyond academic research. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with organisations such as the African Union, the World Health Organization and the World Heart Federation to strengthen policies and healthcare programmes that improve treatment for children with heart disease across Africa.

Recognising that childhood illnesses are frequently overlooked in global health measurements, she has consistently advocated for greater attention to diseases affecting children, adolescents and disadvantaged communities. Her research portfolio combines basic science, clinical research, translational medicine, clinical trials and public policy, creating practical solutions that improve healthcare delivery while informing international decision-making.

To date, she has authored more than 230 peer-reviewed scientific publications, with her work receiving over 91,000 citations worldwide. Her research has also encouraged more inclusive healthcare practices by bringing the experiences and perspectives of patients into policy discussions and scientific research.

Speaking after receiving the award, Professor Zühlke described the recognition as both an honour and a reflection of years of collaboration with colleagues at UCT as well as researchers across Africa and around the world. She expressed hope that the award would draw greater global attention to childhood-onset heart disease, a condition she believes continues to receive insufficient recognition despite its significant impact.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Women Scientists

The L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards have recognised outstanding women researchers since 1998, with one laureate selected annually from each of five global regions: Africa and the Arab States, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and North America. The programme celebrates scientific excellence while encouraging greater participation of women in research and innovation.

Acting Deputy Dean for Research at UCT's Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Sharon Prince, praised Professor Zühlke's achievements, describing her as a scientist whose work combines rigorous research with compassion and a commitment to improving lives. She also highlighted Professor Zühlke's role as a mentor who has supported and encouraged many young researchers and women scientists throughout her career.

Professor Zühlke's recognition comes as South Africa prepares for the inaugural National Science Month, which will officially be launched by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Professor Blade Nzimande on July 4 at the Vaal University of Technology. Her achievement provides an inspiring example of how scientific research conducted in South Africa can influence global healthcare, improve public health and encourage more young women to pursue careers in science and innovation.