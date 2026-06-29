Pro Basketball Stars Entangled in Betting Scandal

Former National Basketball Association Players Malik Beasley And Ed Davis Have Been Indicted On Gamblingrelated Charges

Former NBA players Malik Beasley and Ed Davis have been indicted on charges related to gambling, according to U.S. prosecutors. This development adds them to a list of professional athletes accused of bet rigging concerning player performance.

The indictments of Beasley and Davis underscore growing concerns about the integrity of sports, as gambling becomes more intertwined with professional athletic competitions. Allegations suggest their involvement in schemes designed to manipulate betting outcomes, a serious offense in the realm of sports ethics.

This case marks another chapter in the ongoing examination of gambling's impact on professional sports and the measures leagues are implementing to ensure fairness and credibility in competitions.