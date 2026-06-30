Lukaku: Belgium's Super Sub in World Cup Spotlight

Belgium Striker Romelu Lukaku Said He Should Not Even Be At The World Cup After An Injuryravaged Campaign But Is Determined To Contribute However He Can

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium's prominent striker, has openly acknowledged his astonishment at being part of the World Cup, given his injury-plagued season. Despite this setback, Lukaku is committed to contributing as a super substitute, a role he has embraced remarkably well during the tournament.

The 33-year-old has made significant impacts in critical moments. Playing limited minutes for Napoli, he managed to play a pivotal role in Belgium's group stage victories, including a sensational goal against New Zealand that secured Belgium's top spot in Group G.

Lukaku remains focused on Belgium's upcoming challenge against Senegal, advising his teammates to concentrate on the task at hand rather than external pressures. His experience and tactical awareness could be crucial as Belgium aims to overcome their technically and physically formidable opponents.