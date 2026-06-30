Wall Street Rallies as US-Iran Tensions Ease

U.S. stocks rose significantly on Monday as hostilities between the U.S. and Iran calmed and major tech shares recovered. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained over 1% each, buoyed by technology and communication sectors. Investor sentiment improved ahead of the earnings season amidst easing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Stocks Climbed On Monday | Updated: 30-06-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 00:29 IST
Wall Street Rallies as US-Iran Tensions Ease
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U.S. stock markets experienced a boost on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices climbing over 1% each. This surge followed a weekend of eased tensions between the United States and Iran, which reassured investors and contributed to significant gains in technology-related stocks.

A source disclosed that technical teams from both nations are set to discuss the implementation of an interim peace deal in Doha. The agreement, signed on June 17, aims to end four months of hostilities and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, a critical pathway for global oil trade.

Significant movements were noted across major indices, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by over 358 points and advancements in sectors like communications services. Additionally, SpaceX announces its inclusion in the Nasdaq 100, marking its impact in the market alongside other tech giants.

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