Police And Firefighters Providing Public Safety At The World Cup Are Proudly Wearing Special Gold Badges On Their Uniforms

Inglewood police officer Javier Mosley and fellow public safety personnel have adopted special gold FIFA26 badges, symbolizing their integral role in ensuring safety during the World Cup. The badges, primarily gold-colored, illustrate the dedication of various agencies, including the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and County of Los Angeles Fire Department, to securing the event.

FIFA authorized Smith and Warren to design these distinctive badges, available exclusively to law enforcement in the U.S. and Canada. They feature motifs representing the pitch and its fans, capturing the essence of the SoFi Stadium atmosphere. This collaboration not only honors public service but also encapsulates the excitement surrounding the global tournament.

Despite initial apprehension concerning Immigration and Customs Enforcement's involvement, the security atmosphere remains relaxed. Mosley expressed enthusiasm about his role, citing the event as a career highlight he never anticipated when he began his police duty. The communal spirit and revival of the area contribute to an unforgettable World Cup experience.