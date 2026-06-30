Chicago Fire Blaze Forward with Lewandowski Signing
Robert Lewandowski joins Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire from Barcelona, enhancing the club's competitive edge. The prolific striker, known for his stellar track record in Europe, aims to lift Chicago Fire's standards and is expected to be a key player in their quest for trophies.
Robert Lewandowski has made a significant move by leaving Barcelona to join the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, the team announced Monday. The star striker will be with the club through the 2027-28 season.
The Polish forward, famous for scoring 120 goals for Barcelona, will fill a Designated Player and international roster slot pending the completion of necessary documentation, according to the Fire's announcement. Coach Gregg Berhalter expressed immense excitement for acquiring Lewandowski, emphasizing his potential to elevate the club's stature.
Lewandowski's signing signifies a strategic boost for the Chicago Fire as they aim to compete for MLS supremacy. His impressive career includes 567 goals and both national and international accolades, setting high expectations for his tenure in Chicago.