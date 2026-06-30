Chicago Fire Blaze Forward with Lewandowski Signing

Robert Lewandowski Has Swapped The Camp Nou For Soldier Field After Major League Soccer Side Chicago Fire Announced The Signing Of The Former Barcelona And Bayern Munich Striker On Monday In A Deal That Will Run Through The Mls Season The Polish Goal Machine

Robert Lewandowski has made a significant move by leaving Barcelona to join the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, the team announced Monday. The star striker will be with the club through the 2027-28 season.

The Polish forward, famous for scoring 120 goals for Barcelona, will fill a Designated Player and international roster slot pending the completion of necessary documentation, according to the Fire's announcement. Coach Gregg Berhalter expressed immense excitement for acquiring Lewandowski, emphasizing his potential to elevate the club's stature.

Lewandowski's signing signifies a strategic boost for the Chicago Fire as they aim to compete for MLS supremacy. His impressive career includes 567 goals and both national and international accolades, setting high expectations for his tenure in Chicago.