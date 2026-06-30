D.R. Congo Ebola Outbreak: Rising Numbers

The Democratic Republic of Congo announced that confirmed Ebola cases have now reached 1,307, with 377 fatalities. The outbreaks are concentrated in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu. The country is working to manage and contain the epidemic amidst growing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Democratic Republic Of Congo Said Late On Monday That Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Country Had Reached | Updated: 30-06-2026 03:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 03:37 IST
D.R. Congo Ebola Outbreak: Rising Numbers
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The Democratic Republic of Congo reported a concerning rise in Ebola cases, with 1,307 individuals confirmed to be infected and 377 having tragically succumbed to the virus.

The cases have emerged in key regions including Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu, raising alarms across the nation.

Efforts are intensifying to control the outbreak and prevent further spread, as health officials grapple with the daunting task.

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