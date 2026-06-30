Unprecedented Monaco Bombing: A Hunt for Justice

A manhunt is underway in Monaco and France for a suspect behind a bomb blast in Monaco's center. The explosive caused life-threatening injuries to two individuals. French police join Monaco's forces in the search, marking a first-time incident of this nature in the principality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Police In Monaco And Neigbouring France Were Hunting For A Man Suspected Of Detonating A Makeshift Bomb In The Centre Of The Mediterranean Principality On Monday And Wounding Several People | Updated: 30-06-2026 03:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 03:45 IST
Unprecedented Monaco Bombing: A Hunt for Justice
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A manhunt is intensifying in both Monaco and neighboring France for a suspect who detonated a bomb in the heart of the Mediterranean principality, injuring several individuals. Among these, two have sustained life-threatening injuries, a local official confirmed.

French emergency services were swift to respond, providing additional support, as confirmed by Monaco's Minister of State, Christophe Mirmand. Video surveillance captured a man leaving a backpack, shortly before the explosion, at the entrance of a residential building.

This unprecedented attack has sent shockwaves through the microstate, known for its peace and luxury. French interior forces have launched a joint operation, racing to apprehend the fugitive responsible for this tragic act.

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