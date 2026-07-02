Shreyas Iyer Hits 5,000 Runs Milestone Amidst India-England T20I Clash

In a remarkable feat, Indian middle-order batter and T20I captain Shreyas Iyer accomplished a significant career milestone by completing 5,000 international runs. This achievement unfolded during the first T20I against England at Chester-le-Street, where Iyer played a sublime innings scoring 68 off 47 balls, featuring six boundaries and a towering six, at a strike rate exceeding 144.

Having represented India in 147 matches, Iyer has amassed 5,031 runs with an impressive average of 39.61 and a strike rate of 96.06. His illustrious career includes six centuries and 37 half-centuries, with a personal best score of 128 not out. In the Test format, Iyer has accumulated 811 runs in 24 innings with an average of 36.86, including one century and five fifties.

The ODI format is where Iyer shines brightest, registering 3,035 runs in 73 innings at an average of 45.98. His five centuries and 23 half-centuries boast a strike rate of 98.60. Additionally, in 54 T20Is, he has scored 1,184 runs at an average of 30.38, and a strike rate beyond 135, including nine fifties. Abhishek Sharma also etched his name in the record books by becoming the fastest to 100 sixes at a Test-playing nation, reaching this milestone in just 785 balls, surpassing West Indian Evin Lewis. His aggressive knock of 59 in 24 balls propelled India to 189/7. However, rain played spoilsport, preventing England from batting, resulting in a no result at the end of the match. The second T20I will take place in Manchester on July 4.