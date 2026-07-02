Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a strategic necessity for public investors rather than an experimental technology, according to a new report by the World Bank Group Treasury and the Bank of Korea Reserve Management Group. Drawing on surveys and interviews with leading global asset managers, as well as research from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), OECD, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), International Finance Corporation (IFC), MIT, Stanford University, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), and the International Institute of Finance (IIF), the report argues that central banks, sovereign wealth funds, public pension funds, and reserve managers must prepare for an AI-driven future by strengthening governance, infrastructure, and institutional capabilities. Rather than replacing human expertise, AI is expected to enhance decision-making, improve efficiency, and strengthen financial resilience while ensuring accountability and public trust.

AI Adoption Is Rising, But Public Institutions Are Still Catching Up

The report finds that AI adoption across the asset management industry is accelerating, but implementation remains uneven. Although most leading global asset managers have established AI governance frameworks over the past two to three years, only 16% have developed a fully defined generative AI strategy ready for enterprise-wide deployment. Among public institutions, adoption is even slower: only 12% of central banks currently use AI tools in reserve management, despite more than 90% of sovereign investors expecting AI to become an essential investment tool in the coming years.

The study highlights that institutions increasingly recognize AI's strategic importance but continue to face challenges related to governance, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, workforce skills, and legacy technology systems. For policymakers, this signals that institutional readiness, not technology availability, will determine whether AI delivers long-term value.

Productivity Gains Could Transform Public Asset Management

The report identifies operational efficiency as the biggest short-term benefit of AI adoption. Asset managers are increasingly using generative AI to automate document drafting, summarize research, translate reports, assist software development, and extract information from legal agreements, financial statements, and investment documents.

Research cited in the report shows that MIT found ChatGPT-enabled knowledge workers completed tasks 37% faster without reducing quality, while Morgan Stanley and Oliver Wyman estimate AI could improve portfolio research and risk analysis productivity by up to 30%. AI is also reducing the time required for securities reconciliation from nearly an hour to less than one minute in some institutional applications.

Beyond productivity, AI is helping investment teams analyze vast amounts of unstructured information such as earnings call transcripts, central bank statements, satellite imagery, social media, corporate filings, and ESG disclosures. Since 80–90% of global data is now unstructured, AI enables investors to identify market trends and investment opportunities that traditional analysis often misses. The report also notes that the global alternative data market reached US$11.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 63% between 2025 and 2030, underlining the expanding commercial value of AI-powered financial intelligence.

Governments Need Strong AI Governance Before Large-Scale Deployment

For governments, the report delivers a clear message: responsible AI adoption requires institutional reform rather than simply purchasing new technology. Public investors manage national reserves, pension assets, and sovereign wealth that support long-term economic stability, making governance critical.

The report recommends a three-pillar framework for responsible AI adoption. First, institutions need strong leadership that aligns AI initiatives with public mandates. Second, they should establish strategic foundations through AI principles, governance frameworks, legal compliance, institutional policies, and comprehensive risk management. Third, they must create an enabling environment supported by secure data infrastructure, cybersecurity, skilled personnel, and well-defined operational processes.

The study warns that AI introduces new risks that traditional IT systems cannot adequately address. These include biased training data, opaque "black-box" models, cybersecurity threats, model drift, hallucinations, and autonomous decision-making errors. To reduce these risks, institutions should maintain human oversight over critical investment decisions, continuously monitor AI performance, and integrate AI governance into existing enterprise risk management, audit, compliance, and cybersecurity frameworks.

A Major Opportunity for Development Partners and the Private Sector

The report also identifies significant opportunities for international development partners and private-sector stakeholders. Development institutions such as multilateral development banks can help low- and middle-income countries build AI governance capacity through technical assistance, regulatory support, workforce training, and digital infrastructure investments. Strengthening institutional capabilities will allow developing economies to adopt AI responsibly while reducing implementation risks.

For private-sector companies, growing demand for trustworthy AI creates opportunities across cloud computing, cybersecurity, financial software, document intelligence, explainable AI, enterprise governance platforms, and regulatory technology. Vendors that provide secure, transparent, and auditable AI systems tailored to public-sector requirements are likely to gain a competitive advantage as governments modernize their financial institutions.

The report also places AI within a much larger global economic transformation. It estimates that the global AI market grew to nearly US$189 billion in 2023 and could reach approximately US$4.8 trillion by 2033, while private AI investment reached US$151 billion in 2024, representing a 17-fold increase compared with 2015. These trends suggest that countries delaying institutional AI readiness risk falling behind in financial competitiveness and digital innovation.

The report concludes that the future success of public investors will depend not on adopting AI the fastest, but on implementing it responsibly. Governments should prioritize governance, cybersecurity, workforce development, data quality, and international collaboration to ensure AI strengthens public financial management while maintaining transparency, accountability, and public confidence.