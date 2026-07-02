JetZero's Bold Leap: A Revolution in Aviation with Blended-Wing Design

JetZero, a California-based startup, is making strides to revolutionize aviation with a full-size demonstrator of a blended-wing jet. Built in collaboration with Scaled Composites and using Pratt & Whitney engines, this innovative design aims to reduce fuel consumption by half.

The company has already attracted significant interest from major airlines, including United and Alaska Airlines, and received partial funding from the U.S. Air Force. If successful, this demonstrator could pave the way for commercial production by 2030.

Despite the excitement, challenges remain, including proving efficiency gains and securing certifications. Industry experts acknowledge the concept’s promise, especially for military applications, but recognize that turning a prototype into a certified commercial aircraft poses substantial financial hurdles.