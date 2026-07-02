JetZero's Bold Leap: A Revolution in Aviation with Blended-Wing Design

JetZero is set to revolutionize aviation with its first blended-wing commercial jet. The manta ray-shaped aircraft aims to halve fuel consumption and has caught the interest of airlines and military sectors alike. A successful demonstration flight could secure further investment and accelerate production by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Inside A Cavernous Aircraft Hangar In The Mojave Desert | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:31 IST
JetZero's Bold Leap: A Revolution in Aviation with Blended-Wing Design

JetZero, a California-based startup, is making strides to revolutionize aviation with a full-size demonstrator of a blended-wing jet. Built in collaboration with Scaled Composites and using Pratt & Whitney engines, this innovative design aims to reduce fuel consumption by half.

The company has already attracted significant interest from major airlines, including United and Alaska Airlines, and received partial funding from the U.S. Air Force. If successful, this demonstrator could pave the way for commercial production by 2030.

Despite the excitement, challenges remain, including proving efficiency gains and securing certifications. Industry experts acknowledge the concept’s promise, especially for military applications, but recognize that turning a prototype into a certified commercial aircraft poses substantial financial hurdles.

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