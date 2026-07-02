Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

Extreme heat is no longer just a climate issue, it is becoming one of the biggest threats to economic growth, public health, and sustainable development in Southeast Asia. A new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report warns that rising temperatures are already reducing labour productivity, damaging agriculture, straining healthcare systems, increasing energy demand, and threatening critical sectors such as tourism and infrastructure. The report argues that governments must treat heat resilience as a national development priority rather than simply an environmental concern, calling for coordinated policies, stronger financing, and greater private-sector participation to reduce future economic losses.

Heat Is Becoming Southeast Asia's Next Development Crisis

The report highlights that 2024 was the hottest year ever recorded, with global temperatures rising between 1.45°C and 1.60°C above pre-industrial levels. By 2028, annual temperatures could reach 1.90°C above historical averages, placing more than one-quarter of the world's population at risk from increasingly severe heatwaves. If global warming reaches 2°C, around 2.3 billion people could experience dangerous combinations of heat and humidity that exceed the human body's ability to cool itself.

Heat stress is emerging as one of the deadliest climate risks. Between 2000 and 2019, approximately 489,000 people died annually from extreme heat, with 45% of those deaths occurring in Asia. Older adults, children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and low-income communities remain the most vulnerable because they often lack access to cooling, healthcare, and safe housing. The report also warns that heat worsens cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, increases dehydration and kidney disorders, and contributes to the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue.

Beyond health, the economic costs are escalating rapidly. Global weather-related disasters caused $241.95 billion in economic losses in 2024, while heat-related productivity losses are projected to reduce global GDP by $2.4 trillion annually by 2030, equivalent to the loss of 80 million full-time jobs.

Thailand Faces Rising Economic and Social Risks

Thailand is among the countries expected to suffer some of the largest climate-related economic losses over the coming decades. Average maximum temperatures have already increased by around 1°C since the early 1980s and could rise by as much as 3.2°C by 2090. The report estimates that economic losses from declining farmland productivity alone could exceed $94 billion by 2050 under high-emission scenarios.

Labour productivity is already under pressure. In Bangkok, heat and humidity reduce annual economic output by around 5%, equivalent to $8.6 billion every year. Without stronger adaptation measures, these losses could almost double to $16 billion by 2050, representing nearly 6% of the city's economic output. Outdoor workers in agriculture and construction can lose up to 20% of their productivity during peak heat periods.

Agriculture also faces mounting challenges. The report finds that a 1°C increase in maximum daily temperature can reduce rice yields by as much as 10%, while rice-growing land could shrink by 7% by 2028 compared with 2021 levels. Heat also lowers livestock productivity, degrades soils, increases post-harvest losses, and threatens Thailand's position as one of the world's leading rice exporters.

Tourism, which contributed roughly 20% of Thailand's GDP before the pandemic, is becoming increasingly vulnerable. Higher temperatures reduce visitor comfort, increase cooling costs for hotels, damage coral reefs through marine heatwaves, and raise wildfire risks in natural tourist destinations.

Governments Must Shift from Emergency Response to Long-Term Planning

The report argues that heat remains overlooked in many national development plans because it causes fewer visible infrastructure damages than floods or storms. As a result, responsibilities remain fragmented across health, labour, urban development, disaster management, and environmental agencies.

Thailand alone will require between $22 billion and $28 billion annually in climate investment between 2030 and 2050 to meet its climate commitments, yet current investment falls short by roughly 50%, leaving an annual financing gap of $11-17 billion.

ADB recommends that governments establish comprehensive National Heat Action Plans integrating health, labour protection, urban planning, education, disaster management, and climate adaptation. Priority actions include expanding heat early warning systems, introducing workplace heat safety standards, revising building codes, strengthening climate-resilient healthcare systems, increasing urban green spaces, and improving data collection to support evidence-based policymaking.

The report also stresses that heat resilience should become a cross-government priority rather than the responsibility of a single ministry, requiring stronger institutional coordination and dedicated funding mechanisms.

A Growing Investment Opportunity for Development Partners and Businesses

The report sees significant opportunities for international development partners to expand investments beyond traditional climate projects by supporting integrated programmes covering public health, resilient infrastructure, clean cooling, biodiversity, and sustainable urban development.

Private-sector participation will also be essential. Growing demand is expected for energy-efficient cooling technologies, cool roofs, reflective construction materials, district cooling systems, climate-smart agriculture, digital heat monitoring, urban greening, insurance products, and resilient infrastructure financing. Blended finance, green bonds, public-private partnerships, and dedicated heat resilience funds could help attract commercial investment while reducing project risks.

However, businesses that fail to integrate heat risks into operations, workforce management, supply chains, and infrastructure planning face rising insurance costs, declining productivity, higher energy bills, and greater physical asset risks.

The report concludes that extreme heat is no longer simply an environmental challenge but a major economic and governance issue. For policymakers, development partners, and private investors, investing in heat resilience today offers an opportunity to protect lives, strengthen economic competitiveness, improve public health, and build more sustainable and climate-resilient economies across Thailand and Southeast Asia before rising temperatures impose far greater costs.