How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Latin America and the Caribbean have spent the past two decades lifting millions of people out of poverty, cutting the share of the population living below the World Bank's upper-middle-income poverty line from nearly 50% in 2000 to around 25% in 2024. However, a new World Bank report warns that these gains are increasingly under threat as climate change intensifies droughts, floods, hurricanes, landslides, and heat waves across the region. Although Latin America contributes only a small share of global greenhouse gas emissions, it is among the regions most exposed to climate risks. The report argues that climate adaptation is no longer simply an environmental priority but a development necessity that will determine whether the region can sustain economic growth, reduce inequality, and protect vulnerable communities.

Millions Living on the Frontline of Climate Risks

The report estimates that more than 240 million people, or over one-third of the region's population, live in areas exposed to at least one major climate hazard. Droughts are the most widespread, affecting 13.4% of the population, followed by heat waves (9.9%), hurricanes (7.9%), and floods and landslides (6.3% each).

The burden falls disproportionately on poorer households. Nearly 44.6% of people living in poverty are exposed to severe climate hazards, compared with 34% of non-poor populations. Around 64.4 million people live in climate-poverty hotspots stretching across Mexico's Caribbean coast, Central America's Dry Corridor, northeastern Brazil, the Amazon Basin, the Chaco region, and several Caribbean islands.

The report notes that exposure alone does not define vulnerability. Poor households often depend on climate-sensitive livelihoods such as agriculture, fishing, informal work, and small businesses. Limited savings, weak housing, poor infrastructure, and lack of insurance make recovery far more difficult after disasters. Depending on the methodology used, 3% to 16% of the region's population faces a high risk of falling into poverty or becoming poorer because of climate shocks.

Why Climate Adaptation Is an Economic Investment

Climate disasters create losses that extend well beyond damaged buildings and crops. Repeated floods, droughts, and hurricanes interrupt education, reduce agricultural production, damage transport networks, weaken healthcare systems, and lower worker productivity. Families frequently sell productive assets, reduce food consumption, or pull children out of school to cope with financial pressures, creating long-term poverty traps.

The report argues that climate adaptation should be treated as an investment in economic resilience rather than a disaster-response expense. Governments that invest in prevention today can significantly reduce future reconstruction costs while protecting jobs, incomes, and public finances.

Several countries have already demonstrated effective adaptation measures. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay have built adaptive social protection systems that expand assistance quickly after disasters, helping prevent sharp increases in poverty. Innovative financing tools such as Mexico's disaster funds, the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility, weather-index insurance, and catastrophe financing mechanisms have also improved disaster preparedness and accelerated recovery.

However, many countries continue to rely heavily on emergency funds and post-disaster borrowing instead of comprehensive risk management strategies. Weak early warning systems, outdated beneficiary databases, limited insurance coverage, and underdeveloped digital payment systems continue to delay assistance for vulnerable households.

A Clear Agenda for Governments and Development Partners

The report recommends shifting public policy from disaster response to disaster prevention through three complementary pillars: prevention, insurance, and adaptive social protection.

Governments are encouraged to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, stronger flood protection, sustainable urban planning, ecosystem restoration, early warning systems, and climate-smart agriculture. Modern social protection systems should be capable of rapidly expanding support following disasters through updated digital registries and faster payment mechanisms.

The financing challenge remains substantial. The report estimates that Latin America and the Caribbean could require up to US$55 billion annually by 2030 to finance climate adaptation. Current climate finance remains insufficient and continues to focus primarily on reducing emissions rather than strengthening resilience.

For international development partners, this presents an opportunity to increase investments in resilient infrastructure, disaster risk financing, digital climate services, adaptive safety nets, ecosystem conservation, and institutional capacity building. Better coordination between governments, multilateral development banks, and donors will be essential to integrate climate adaptation into national development strategies.

New Business Opportunities Alongside Growing Climate Risks

The report also highlights important implications for private-sector stakeholders. Climate change is increasing risks for agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, and insurance, while simultaneously creating new investment opportunities.

Demand is expected to grow for climate-resilient construction, weather forecasting technologies, agricultural innovation, water management systems, catastrophe insurance, renewable energy, climate-risk analytics, and digital adaptation services. Public-private partnerships, blended finance, resilience bonds, and improved climate data can help unlock greater private investment while reducing financial risks.

The report concludes that stronger institutions, better governance, transparent climate financing, and long-term political commitment will ultimately determine whether adaptation succeeds. Rather than viewing climate resilience as an environmental obligation, policymakers should recognize it as a strategic investment that protects economic growth, safeguards poverty reduction, strengthens public finances, and creates new opportunities for sustainable development. By placing vulnerable communities at the centre of adaptation strategies, Latin America and the Caribbean can transform climate resilience into a foundation for more inclusive and durable economic progress.