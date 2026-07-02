What Makes the U.S. Economy's 17-Year Resilience Unprecedented?

Of The Many Extraordinary Aspects Of The Morphing Us Economy

In a unique economic feat, the U.S. economy has enjoyed a 17-year streak without a significant cyclical recession, despite facing numerous financial hurdles. Since mid-2009, this run has been aided by stock market booms and an accelerated transformation in artificial intelligence.

The pandemic recession of 2020, though severe, was brief and cushioned by government support, deviating from a typical downturn. Historically long, this economic stretch outpaces previous post-World War Two expansion periods. However, it wasn't without its challenges, managing to dodge multiple recession warnings over the years.

Amidst this turbulence, investors maintain a bullish outlook on Wall Street, buoyed by formidable tech megacaps and consistent 'buy the dip' strategies. While some analysts caution against complacency in equities, they emphasize that economic resilience contributes to invigorated market confidence.