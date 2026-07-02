Italian Jockey Frankie Dettori Recovering from Car Crash Injuries

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori suffered broken ribs and a broken thumb in a car accident near Newmarket. His car was hit and overturned. Dettori thanked emergency services and medical staff for their care. He hasn't ridden in Britain since winning the Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Italian Jockey Frankie Dettori Suffered Several Broken Ribs And A Broken Thumb In A Car Accident Near The English Racing Centre Of Newmarket On Wednesday | Updated: 02-07-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 16:37 IST
Italian Jockey Frankie Dettori Recovering from Car Crash Injuries

Veteran Italian jockey Frankie Dettori is recovering in hospital following a serious car crash near Newmarket, confirmed H Talent Management. The 55-year-old sustained several broken ribs and a broken thumb after another vehicle collided with his car, causing it to spin and overturn.

Dettori extended heartfelt gratitude toward the emergency services, doctors, and medical team caring for him. The incident comes after Dettori's recent victory at the Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2023, marking his last appearance in British racing.

The legendary jockey, who has over 3,300 career wins and three champion jockey titles, was set to return to the UK scene at the Leger Legends race during the St Leger Festival in September.

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