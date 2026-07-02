Markets Rally as June Employment Report Lowers Rate Hike Expectations

Wall Street indexes geared up for a higher opening on Thursday following a weaker employment report for June, which tempered Federal Reserve rate hike expectations. The U.S. economy added 57,000 jobs, below the forecasted 110,000. Despite a 4.2% unemployment rate, rate hike odds now stand at 75.6%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Streets Main Indexes Were Set To Open Higher On Thursday After A Softerthanexpected Employment Report For June Tempered Expectations For Interest Rate Hikes By The Federal Reserve The Closely Watched Nonfarm Payrolls Report Showed The Us Economy Added | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:29 IST
Markets Rally as June Employment Report Lowers Rate Hike Expectations
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Wall Street's major indexes rallied on Thursday morning as a weaker-than-anticipated June employment report softened expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The nonfarm payrolls report revealed the U.S. added just 57,000 jobs last month, falling short of economists' forecasts for a 110,000 increase. The unemployment rate aligned closely with predictions, standing at 4.2% against an expected 4.3%.

Futures markets responded optimistically with Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis marking gains. However, the mixed economic signals prompted discussions on the Fed's monetary policy stance for the remainder of the year.

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