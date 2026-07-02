Strengthening Ties: Japan and India Forge New Pathways in Innovation and Cooperation

Representatives from Japan's academic and industrial sectors warmly greeted Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's inaugural visit to India, highlighting its significance for educational and technological collaboration between the two nations. The visit was celebrated at the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum, emphasizing long-term cooperation in investment and healthcare, while opening avenues for innovation and business.

Kazuhiro Yoshida, President of Gifu University, stressed the necessity of industry-academia collaboration for sustainable bilateral progress, advocating for educational partnerships alongside technology exchanges in emergent sectors like semiconductors and medicine. Yoshida called for knowledge and research collaborations beyond industry confines.

Kosuke Kiryu, Managing Director of Tanita India, outlined the expansion of the company’s operations in India, leveraging its AI-enabled healthcare technology to develop innovative solutions for global markets. Meanwhile, PM Takaichi's announcement of 129 cooperation agreements with investment figures surpassing JPY 2 trillion marked a new milestone in bilateral energy security cooperation, including a joint green ammonia project.