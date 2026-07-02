Strengthening Ties: Japan and India Forge New Pathways in Innovation and Cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to India signals a new era of collaboration in sectors like education, technology, and healthcare. Notable initiatives include significant investments and the joint development of a green ammonia project, representing unprecedented bilateral cooperation in energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:32 IST
Strengthening Ties: Japan and India Forge New Pathways in Innovation and Cooperation
Kazuhiro Yoshida, President of Japan's Gifu University (Left) and Kosuke Kiryu, Managing Director of Tanita India Pvt. Ltd (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Representatives from Japan's academic and industrial sectors warmly greeted Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's inaugural visit to India, highlighting its significance for educational and technological collaboration between the two nations. The visit was celebrated at the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum, emphasizing long-term cooperation in investment and healthcare, while opening avenues for innovation and business.

Kazuhiro Yoshida, President of Gifu University, stressed the necessity of industry-academia collaboration for sustainable bilateral progress, advocating for educational partnerships alongside technology exchanges in emergent sectors like semiconductors and medicine. Yoshida called for knowledge and research collaborations beyond industry confines.

Kosuke Kiryu, Managing Director of Tanita India, outlined the expansion of the company’s operations in India, leveraging its AI-enabled healthcare technology to develop innovative solutions for global markets. Meanwhile, PM Takaichi's announcement of 129 cooperation agreements with investment figures surpassing JPY 2 trillion marked a new milestone in bilateral energy security cooperation, including a joint green ammonia project.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026