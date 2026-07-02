India Pedals Towards Global Cycling Dominance

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, led a significant review meeting with key figures from the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Thursday. The focus was on fortifying India's cycling ecosystem through grassroots engagement and comprehensive athlete development strategies.

Discussions spotlighted India's relationship with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and lauded the Pune Grand Tour’s role in raising India's profile on the global cycling stage. The tour offers Indian cyclists vital exposure to world-class competition.

The meeting celebrated India's recognition in the UCI Annual Report 2026, highlighting the success of the Pune Grand Tour 2025. Furthermore, five elite Indian cyclists have joined the UCI World Cycling Centre in Switzerland, with India actively promoting women's cycling participation through programs like the ASMITA City League.