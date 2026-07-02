India Pedals Towards Global Cycling Dominance

Union MoS Raksha Khadse discusses strategies with Cycling Federation to boost India's cycling through grassroots participation and athlete development. Meeting highlights India's collaboration with Union Cycliste Internationale, Pune Grand Tour, and inclusion in UCI World Cycling Centre. Promoting women-centric programs like ASMITA reflects rising female participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:32 IST
India Pedals Towards Global Cycling Dominance
Maninder Pal Singh (left) and Union MoS Khadse (right) (Photo: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, led a significant review meeting with key figures from the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Thursday. The focus was on fortifying India's cycling ecosystem through grassroots engagement and comprehensive athlete development strategies.

Discussions spotlighted India's relationship with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and lauded the Pune Grand Tour’s role in raising India's profile on the global cycling stage. The tour offers Indian cyclists vital exposure to world-class competition.

The meeting celebrated India's recognition in the UCI Annual Report 2026, highlighting the success of the Pune Grand Tour 2025. Furthermore, five elite Indian cyclists have joined the UCI World Cycling Centre in Switzerland, with India actively promoting women's cycling participation through programs like the ASMITA City League.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026