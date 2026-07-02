Court Reverses Order to Reinstate Removed National Park Exhibits

A Us Appeals Court On Thursday Lifted A Judges Order Requiring The Trump Administration To Reinstall Dozens Of Exhibits That It Removed From National Parks On Topics Such As Slavery And Climate Change A Threejudge Panel Of The Bostonbased St Us Circuit Court Of Appeals Put On Hold A Judges Order Requiring The National Park Service To Reinstall Exhibits That It Removed Under A Trump Directive Targeting Displays That Inappropriately Disparage Americans Past Or Living

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday lifted a judge's order requiring the Trump administration to reinstall dozens of exhibits it had removed from national parks, covering topics like slavery and climate change.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, consisting of a three-judge panel, put on hold the previous order mandating the National Park Service to replace exhibits withdrawn following a Trump administration directive. The directive targeted displays that it considered "inappropriately disparaging Americans past or living."

This decision temporarily relieves the National Park Service of its obligation to comply with the judge's order, sparking a wider debate over historical representation in public spaces and governmental oversight.