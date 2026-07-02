Court Reverses Order to Reinstate Removed National Park Exhibits
A U.S. appeals court has halted a previous order mandating the Trump administration to reinstall exhibits on slavery and climate change in national parks. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay, affecting the National Park Service's compliance with the directive targeting displays deemed disparaging.
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday lifted a judge's order requiring the Trump administration to reinstall dozens of exhibits it had removed from national parks, covering topics like slavery and climate change.
The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, consisting of a three-judge panel, put on hold the previous order mandating the National Park Service to replace exhibits withdrawn following a Trump administration directive. The directive targeted displays that it considered "inappropriately disparaging Americans past or living."
This decision temporarily relieves the National Park Service of its obligation to comply with the judge's order, sparking a wider debate over historical representation in public spaces and governmental oversight.