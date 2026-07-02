Calcutta High Court Upholds Investigation in Eraaya Lifespaces Case

The Calcutta High Court has rejected a plea to quash an FIR against Eraaya Lifespaces Limited, its director, Vikas Garg, and others, highlighting the need for a proper investigation into allegations of using forged documents and confidential information to gain advantage in company matters, as claimed by a shareholder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:19 IST
Calcutta High Court Upholds Investigation in Eraaya Lifespaces Case
Calcutta High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Calcutta High Court has decided against quashing an FIR lodged against Eraaya Lifespaces Limited, its director Vikas Garg, and other key officials. The allegations, involving the use of fabricated documents and unauthorized sharing of confidential information, are deemed serious enough to warrant a thorough investigation.

Justice Dr. Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee, presiding over a criminal revision filed by the accused parties, opted not to halt the criminal proceedings linked to an active Berhampore police case. The case centers on charges filed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a shareholder's complaint.

The accusations suggest conspiracy and the malicious use of forged materials to influence company affairs before the National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi. While petitioners argued their non-involvement, the High Court emphasized the necessity of the ongoing investigation, dismissing claims of jurisdictional overreach and mala fide motivations.

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