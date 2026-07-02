Breakaway Catholic Group Stands Firm Amidst Excommunication

Members Of A Breakaway Catholic Group Excommunicated Over The Ordination Of Four Bishops Were Unrepentant On Thursday

A splinter group of Catholics, excommunicated for ordaining bishops without approval, remains unapologetic, accusing the Church of deviating from its true doctrine. Based in the Swiss village of Econe, these members vow to continue upholding traditional Catholic teachings despite the Vatican's stern warnings.

The Society of St. Pius X, deemed in schism by the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, conducted its controversial ordinations amidst fervent support from followers. Despite the punitive measures, the group insists that its efforts to communicate with Pope Leo have been unjustly ignored.

The Vatican maintains the stance that the group self-excommunicated, emphasizing its inability to conduct valid religious services. Founded in 1970, the Society has consistently clashed with the Church over reforms from the Second Vatican Council, which it blames for widespread problems within the faith.