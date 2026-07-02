Canada Leads Launch of Global Defence Bank at NATO Summit

Canada Is Aiming To Announce Around Founding Nations For A Global Defence Bank At Next Weeks Nato Summit In Turkey

Canada is set to unveil a new global Defence, Security and Resilience Bank at the forthcoming NATO summit in Turkey. This initiative, spearheaded by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, seeks to create an alliance of 'middle powers' to address the perceived fragmentation of the US-led global order.

The bank aims to raise up to £100 billion ($133 billion) for the defence of allied nations, as part of Carney's broader vision. Despite the ambitious goals, the official announcement remains contingent upon final negotiations with potential member countries. The list of founding nations is expected to include primarily European countries alongside Canada.

While public commitments have been limited, Luxembourg has agreed to host the bank's European base. As discussions continue, Britain has expressed interest in aligning its own defence financing initiative with the DSRB, although it has not yet committed to joining. Challenges remain as the initiative competes with other European defence efforts.