Santi Cazorla Bids Farewell to Football: A Journey Remembered

Former Arsenal And Spain Midfielder Santi Cazorla Announced His Retirement From Football On Thursday At The Age Of I Never Stopped Trying And In The End

Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 41. The celebrated player made the announcement on Thursday, marking the end of a remarkable career.

Cazorla, remembered for his skill and passion on the field, shared on social media platform X, 'I never stopped trying. And in the end, I came back. Not to close a chapter but to feel it all again, to remember why I started.'

Emphasizing the emotional significance of his journey, he continued, 'And now, when the lights go down, when the boots are hung up and the noise fades into silence, everything falls into place. Because the ending wasn't just anywhere; it was at home.'