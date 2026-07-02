Santi Cazorla Bids Farewell to Football: A Journey Remembered

Santi Cazorla, the former Arsenal and Spain midfielder, announced his retirement from football at 41. Reflecting on his career journey, Cazorla emphasized his enduring passion for the game and cherished his final moments in the sport, marking the end at home where it all began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Former Arsenal And Spain Midfielder Santi Cazorla Announced His Retirement From Football On Thursday At The Age Of I Never Stopped Trying And In The End | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:00 IST
Santi Cazorla Bids Farewell to Football: A Journey Remembered

Former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 41. The celebrated player made the announcement on Thursday, marking the end of a remarkable career.

Cazorla, remembered for his skill and passion on the field, shared on social media platform X, 'I never stopped trying. And in the end, I came back. Not to close a chapter but to feel it all again, to remember why I started.'

Emphasizing the emotional significance of his journey, he continued, 'And now, when the lights go down, when the boots are hung up and the noise fades into silence, everything falls into place. Because the ending wasn't just anywhere; it was at home.'

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