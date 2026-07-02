Senegal's calamitous exit from the World Cup after a dramatic loss to Belgium has ignited a storm of criticism and uncertainty within the team. A divided squad, evident after their 3-2 defeat in Seattle, raises questions about the future of coach Pape Bouna Thiaw, who faces both a suspension and scrutiny from players and fans alike.

Midfielder Pape Gueye, pivotal in past games, expressed his discontent publicly, announcing a break from national duty under Thiaw's command. His grievance reflects larger tensions as Senegal sports commentators criticize Thiaw’s tactical decisions, especially following the controversial loss and management strategies that failed to capitalize on the team's initial lead.

Despite recently signing a new contract, Thiaw’s ban leaves him ineffective for much of the coming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. As Senegal looks ahead, uncertainties loom over the careers of veteran players like Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gana Gueye, while others like Sadio Mane have incentives to continue competing, motivated by the promise of future successes.