Paul Seixas: French Prodigy Rides Into Tour de France History

French cyclist Paul Seixas, 19, is poised to make his debut in the iconic Tour de France, marking a significant milestone in his career. With impressive early season victories, Seixas has become the hope for France, aiming for a home champion title not claimed since 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Cycling Prodigy Paul Seixas Said On Thursday That He Is Ready To Live His Childhood Dream When He Makes His Tour De France Debut On Saturday The Yearold Rider Was Not Certain Of A Place In Decathlon Cma Cgms Team Selected For The Tour At The Start Of The Season However | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:38 IST
Paul Seixas: French Prodigy Rides Into Tour de France History

French cycling prodigy Paul Seixas is set to fulfill his childhood dream as he enters the Tour de France for the first time on Saturday. Selected for Decathlon CMA CGM's team amidst his exceptional early 2026 performance, the 19-year-old's inclusion follows victories in the Tour of the Basque Country and Fleche Wallonne.

Seixas is France's brightest hope for a home victory, a feat not achieved since Bernard Hinault in 1985. He approaches each race with seriousness and aims to gain invaluable experience, highlighting the Tour's unique challenges as a formative opportunity despite potential hurdles.

Esteemed figures like Alberto Contador have noted Seixas's potential, with Contador particularly interested in his recovery abilities over the demanding contest. Despite a crash disruption last month, Seixas remains optimistic and ready for this prestigious cycling marathon.

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