Paul Seixas: French Prodigy Rides Into Tour de France History
French cyclist Paul Seixas, 19, is poised to make his debut in the iconic Tour de France, marking a significant milestone in his career. With impressive early season victories, Seixas has become the hope for France, aiming for a home champion title not claimed since 1985.
French cycling prodigy Paul Seixas is set to fulfill his childhood dream as he enters the Tour de France for the first time on Saturday. Selected for Decathlon CMA CGM's team amidst his exceptional early 2026 performance, the 19-year-old's inclusion follows victories in the Tour of the Basque Country and Fleche Wallonne.
Seixas is France's brightest hope for a home victory, a feat not achieved since Bernard Hinault in 1985. He approaches each race with seriousness and aims to gain invaluable experience, highlighting the Tour's unique challenges as a formative opportunity despite potential hurdles.
Esteemed figures like Alberto Contador have noted Seixas's potential, with Contador particularly interested in his recovery abilities over the demanding contest. Despite a crash disruption last month, Seixas remains optimistic and ready for this prestigious cycling marathon.