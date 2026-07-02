Germany's New Naval Deal: The €12 Billion Twist
Germany's government plans to replace Rheinmetall's cancelled warship program with a new deal costing up to €12 billion. Opting for Thyssenkrupp's TKMS, Berlin will initially order four Meko A-200 warships. The move impacts Rheinmetall's earnings, potentially reducing future revenues significantly.
Germany's government is poised to undertake a substantial financial commitment by replacing the scrapped Rheinmetall warship program, as per a finance ministry document.
Berlin has decided in favor of Thyssenkrupp's TKMS, choosing four Meko A-200 warships with an option for more. An initial order of four ships will cost approximately €6.63 billion, with potential additional costs bringing the total to €12 billion.
This shift marks a significant blow for Rheinmetall, Germany's largest defense firm. The company predicts a potential €300 million revenue hit in 2026 due to the canceled order, with further assessments expected in their upcoming financial report.
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