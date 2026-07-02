Record-Breaking Transfer: Elliot Anderson Joins Manchester City

Manchester City has signed Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in a record-breaking transfer for a British player, reportedly worth up to 116 million pounds. Currently competing at the FIFA World Cup with England, Anderson finalized a medical in Kansas, with formalities to be completed upon his return to England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Elliot Anderson Joined Manchester City From Nottingham Forest On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:40 IST
Record-Breaking Transfer: Elliot Anderson Joins Manchester City

In a groundbreaking move, Elliot Anderson has transferred from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City, marking the most expensive transfer for a British player to date.

While both clubs have remained tight-lipped about the financial specifics of the agreement, British media outlets have reported the deal's value could soar to 116 million pounds, outpacing the previous record held by Arsenal for Declan Rice.

Anderson, currently engaged in the FIFA World Cup in Kansas, underwent a successful medical, with the final steps of his transfer to be completed upon his return to England, according to a statement from Manchester City.

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