In a groundbreaking move, Elliot Anderson has transferred from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City, marking the most expensive transfer for a British player to date.

While both clubs have remained tight-lipped about the financial specifics of the agreement, British media outlets have reported the deal's value could soar to 116 million pounds, outpacing the previous record held by Arsenal for Declan Rice.

Anderson, currently engaged in the FIFA World Cup in Kansas, underwent a successful medical, with the final steps of his transfer to be completed upon his return to England, according to a statement from Manchester City.