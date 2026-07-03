Oriental Cup Announces Fourth Edition with Major Upgrades

The Oriental Cup, an emerging powerhouse in inter-school football in Delhi-NCR, announced the dates for its fourth edition at a press conference on Wednesday. Running from July 7 to July 16, the tournament will see 45+ teams converge at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium, highlighting its rapid growth and popularity.

This year, the Oriental Cup will feature a revamped prize pool, now more than doubled, marking a landmark in the tournament's history. Additionally, organizers have launched a Rs 2.5 lakh scholarship program aimed at benefitting ten student-athletes, further extending their support to young football talent off the field as well.

Founder Fareed Bakshi expressed pride in the tournament's achievements, particularly the increase in girls' team participation, now constituting 40% of all teams. Backed by corporate sponsors including Oriental Structural Engineers, the Oriental Cup 2026 is positioned as a premier event fostering grassroots football development in India.