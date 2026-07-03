Clash of Titans: Kounde vs. Yamal Ahead of World Cup 2026 Showdown

France's defensive stalwart, Jules Kounde, has addressed comments made by Spain's rising star, Lamine Yamal, regarding their respective teams' standings ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Yamal dismissed France as the favorites, but Kounde remains unfazed, saying, "It doesn't bother me," reported French outlet L'Equipe.

In a riveting tournament, both France and Spain have been unbeaten and now advance to the Round of 16. France demonstrated dominance, dispatching teams like Senegal and Sweden with authoritative wins. Simultaneously, Spain progressed through hard-fought matches, following a draw with Cape Verde by winning against Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, and Austria.

Kounde reflected on Yamal's assertions, brushing off the notion that favoritism holds weight in a World Cup setting, citing the tournament's inherent unpredictability. Upcoming fixtures promise excitement as France prepares to face Paraguay, while Spain is set for a showdown with Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.