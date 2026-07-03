Massimiliano Allegri Appointed as New Napoli Head Coach in Major Serie A Shift

Napoli has appointed Massimiliano Allegri as their head coach until June 2029. Allegri previously managed AC Milan, but his second term ended abruptly. Now replacing Antonio Conte, Allegri confronts high expectations following Napoli's strong season finish. His management legacy includes Serie A and domestic achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Napoli Have Appointed Massimiliano Allegri As Their New Head Coach Until June | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:01 IST
Massimiliano Allegri Appointed as New Napoli Head Coach in Major Serie A Shift
Massimiliano Allegri

Napoli has confirmed the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri as head coach, with his contract extending to June 2029. Allegri is recognized for his success in Italian football, having secured six Serie A titles and multiple domestic doubes with notable clubs like Juventus and AC Milan.

His arrival in Naples follows a challenging end to his second stint with AC Milan, where he was released after a significant late-season slump. Under the ownership of RedBird Capital Partners, Milan finished in fifth place, missing out on the Champions League for a second year running.

Allegri's departure from Milan was part of an overall boardroom shake-up. Napoli, who recently saw Antonio Conte step down after leading them to a commendable second place, looks to Allegri to drive further success.

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